Crews responding to church fire near Johnson/Laurens County line

This is a developing story and we’ll update this story as more information is available.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Crews in Johnson County are responding to a church fire near the Laurens County line Friday morning. Callers and witnesses tell 13WMAZ it’s at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on U.S. 319.

One person shared a photo with the newsroom of the fire in progress. You can see fire crews getting there and flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Additional emergency crews are still on the way.

