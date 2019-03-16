BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County Sheriff's office along with several other agencies are actively searching for a missing boater.

Centennery Road, nearly 2 miles away from Dykes Landing boating ramp is blocked off while crews search the area.

According to Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody, crews have now been searching the area for nearly 24 hours. Thursday night, shortly after 9 p.m., a call came through about a missing man along the Ocmulgee River.

When crews arrived to the river they found a boat with no driver. They searched the bank throughout the night and then suspended the search until daybreak Friday.

Sheriff Coody says the boat experienced mechanical issues and hit some trees. The boat is currently tethered in the water to act as a marker.

Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Bleckley Emergency Management Agency, Houston County Fire and Rescue, Sumter County Fire and Rescue, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol Aviation have all been searching the area. Sumter County also has a dive team in the water.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency also plans to bring cadaver dogs to the site on Saturday morning.

Sheriff Coody says at this time, the name of the boater is not being released.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update this as more information becomes available.