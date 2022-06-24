x
Crews work to clean up semi-truck wreck on I-16 in Twiggs County

Luckily, drivers won't face a traffic headache heading into Macon on their Friday morning commutes.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are still trying to clean up the remainder of a semi-truck accident that happened Wednesday on I-16 in Twiggs County, but Thursday night, westbound lanes into Macon are back open.

Workers started clearing the site at around 8 p.m. Thursday. They closed the lanes in order to clear the wreckage and lumber, but luckily, drivers won't face a traffic headache heading into Macon on their Friday morning commutes.

Wednesday night, Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says a semi-truck in the right lane had a tire blowout, causing it to swerve into a truck in the left lane. That truck then went off the road between two bridges and landed on its top in a creek.

Responders spent hours rescuing the overturned driver. Sheriff Mitchum says the driver was alert and responsive during that time.

Medics flew him to a Macon hospital to recover.

Crews worked diligently onsite near mile marker 17 for hours Thursday night, and they are not sure when everything will be cleaned up.

