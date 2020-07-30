Crews work to sanitize Bibb Schools before start of school year

Cleaning crews have been working very hard to clean and disinfect in time for the new year.

MACON, Ga. — One of Central Georgia's largest school districts, Bibb County, is preparing to start school after Labor Day. District leaders will release more information soon about the learning options both on-line and in person.

Crews are making sure classrooms are clean and safe.

When students and teachers moved out of Bibb County schools in the spring, the cleaning crews moved in and they've been working very hard to clean and disinfect in time for the new year.

"These children are the best children our parents have to offer. We don't take that lightly. We take this stuff very seriously -- we're parents, too," said chief of staff Keith Simmons.

With that in mind, crews are cleaning every last corner of all Bibb County schools, from the windowsills to the floor. It's a process that has been going on for months.

Bibb County administrators understand some parents might be apprehensive about sending their children back into the classroom. That's why the schools won't only be clean, but sanitized.

"We are using a 'mechanical mister' that we're able to create a solution that's, based on research, kills 99 percent of germs, SARS, and we will spray that particular solution. It becomes airborne, and when it lands, it disinfects and sanitizes, so we're going to desktops, walls, door handles, seats, rails celings, flooring teacher's desks," Simmons said.