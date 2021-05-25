'Criminals don't stop at city limits': Perry police want to install cameras to catch criminals

If approved, the cameras would be placed on major roadways like Sam Nunn Boulevard, not in residential neighborhoods

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police want to install a new way to catch criminals.

Chief Steve Lynn says they hope to put cameras on major roadways in the city.

Last July, 20-year-old D'Undrea Jolly was shot and killed in Perry.

With the help of law enforcement cameras in Monroe County, Kentucky, and Indiana, investigators tracked down and arrested four suspects.

"Criminals don't stop at city limits, or county lines, or even state lines for that matter," says Lynn.

Now, he says he wants a similar camera system installed in Perry.

They would start with just a couple cameras and build from there, if mayor and council approve.

Perry City Council heard Lynn's proposal for the cameras during a work session last week for the upcoming budget. They cost about $13,000 to install, with an annual cost of $12,000.

"70 percent of crimes are associated with a car, so if you've got an eye out there that is watching, then that obviously gives you a great investigative tool," he says.

Ivy Rhoades, who works in downtown Perry, says cameras would be helpful if something happened to their store or nearby.

"While we do have some cameras in here, having something outside would probably be really convenient because we wouldn't be able to see the car, we wouldn't be able to see the license plate," but she thinks the cameras should stay out of neighborhoods.

"I feel like as long as it's not in a residential area, I feel like it would be a cool thing to have."

Lynn says folks wouldn't have to worry about that. The cameras would be in high traffic areas like Courtney Hodges Blvd or Sam Nunn Blvd.

"They're only put in public areas, areas that you have no expectation of privacy," he says.

He says the department wants to embrace technology in any way they can and this would be a good step forward.