Crisp County deputies respond to accident on I-75 that sent two people to hospital

Both people have non-life-threatening injuries.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The Crisp County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident on I-75 that sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Billy Hancock, it happened near mile marker 103 around 2:30 a.m.

A tractor trailer parked on the shoulder was struck by another semi truck.

Two people who were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Crisp County Fire and Rescue responded and put out a vehicle fire.

GSP Post 30 is working the accident. DOT, CHAMPS, Cordele Police Department and Crisp County Sheriff's Office all assisted with traffic control.