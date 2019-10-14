CORDELE, Ga. — Five people have been arrested over the last two weeks in connection with a burglary investigation in Cordele.

According to a news release, deputies and investigators responded to a burglary at the Turton Mini Storage on 13th Avenue East on October 2.

The victim reported missing shoes, DVDs, games, cooking appliances, dishes and clothing valued at $104,290.

An investigation began and the first arrest, Joseph Allen Williams, was made on Oct. 4. Williams was charged with burglary.

On Oct. 11, a search warrant was obtained and executed on a home in Cordele and the stolen items were found, as well as items from two other burglaries.

Bruce Carmichael and April Peacock were then arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The following day, the vehicle involved in the burglary was spotted and the driver, Cassandra Sapp, was arrested and charged with burglary.

On Oct. 14, Cody Hitson was arrested and charged with burglary.

