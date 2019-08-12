CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Crisp County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Sunday.

A Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Citgo on Georgia Highway 300 South.

The post said he had a black "weapon" and demanded money.

Before the robbery, surveillance footage showed him entering the store wearing shorts about 15 minutes prior to buy gas, according to the post.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark blue shirt layered over a long-sleeved white shirt, khaki pants, black Nike shoes, and a cap.

The post said he left the gas station in a green GMC extended-cab truck with a black tool box and aftermarket black rims.

Crisp County Sheriff's Office

