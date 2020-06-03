CORDELE, Ga. — Drayton Road is just one of over a dozen roads in Crisp County that had to be closed on Thursday morning due to flooding.

Raymond Massey said his mother had to be evacuated, and this isn't the first time in the last few months.

"She's 88 years old. It's tough on her," he says.

Massey says his mom has lived in this home for 63 years. In the last four months, she's had to be evacuated three times.

Massey says they've had to get the flooring redone in the home three times. He came to see how bad the damage was this time around.

"It's worse, probably all the way in the house now because it's up to the front porch," he says.

Massey's mother isn't the only one to evacuate this week.

Haley Wade with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says this is not just a problem on Drayton Road.

"This is an event we're having across the county. We're seeing a lot of our paved roads and structures, the infrastructure being damaged by the water that's over the roadway and at the same time. You don't exactly know what's flowing under the roadway, taking dirt and debris with it," she says.

The sheriff's office wants drivers to remember to never try to drive through conditions like this. Instead, turn around, don't drown.

For updates on the latest road closings and washed out roads, check the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

