'When duty called, Tyee did not hesitate': fallen Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne remembered as hero

"He did what he felt was necessary to protect and serve his community — he gave it all," Tar Drazdowski said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORDELE, Ga. — Family, friends and coworkers gathered at Crisp County Middle School Auditorium to remember the life of Deputy Tyee Browne.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Browne was shot and killed while checking on a truck in the middle of Highway 280.

Police arrested 25-year-old Crowshawn Gerard Cross after he allegedly shot Browne and stole his patrol vehicle.

"There are monsters that lurk in the darkness, and they even lurk in the middle of the road," Crisp County District Attorney Brad Rigby said. "But there are heroes that stop to assist a stranded motorist who is an unknown monster."

Browne's casket was draped in an American flag, and next to it, his portrait was framed in gold.

"There is evil in this world, as we have experienced this past week," Crisp County Sheriff's Office Chaplain David Grantham said. "My heart goes out to the Browne family, and my prayers will be with you."

Throughout the ceremony, speakers talked about Browne's career and his sacrifice as heroism.

"When duty called, Tyee did not hesitate," Crisp County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Tar Drazdowski said. "He did what he felt was necessary to protect and serve his community – he gave it all."

Browne grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth. He was a member of the Army National Guard and served Crisp County as a corrections officer before going on patrol.

"Tyee Browne was a servant of God," Rigby said. "He served our Crisp County community; he served inmates in the Crisp County jail; he served those who some believe are unworthy of service... [He served] by answering the calls with a fist bump and a smile."

Browne was remembered for his love of animals and his dog Jenny. He was also remembered for his commitment to being good.

"He was so many things for so many people," Drazdowski said. "He had a knack for knowing how to make people feel special. He brightened up their lives."

Browne died at the age of 26, and despite his relatively short tenure with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Rigby said his impact on the community was far-reaching.

"Today we have profound grief with his family because he was our family," Rigby said. "He was our community, he was our state of Georgia, he was our nation. Deputy Tyee Browne had a tremendous impact on our community in a short time."

At the end of the procession, the attendees filled out as bagpipes and piano music rang out through the auditorium.

They then lined up on Peach Street to give their final farewell as Browne's body was transported back to the funeral home.