Crisp County Detention Center nurse arrested for bringing inmate cigarettes

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A nurse was arrested Friday morning for bringing cigarettes to an inmate in the Crisp County Detention Center.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Jessica Douglas was arrested around 11 a.m.
Investigators determined Douglas brought cigarettes to an inmate on three different occasions.
Douglas worked as a nurse in the clinic. She is charged with three counts of delivery of prohibited items, tobacco, to inmate.
Also charged for being a party to a crime is 36-year-old inmate Michael Palmer. Palmer is charged with three counts party to a crime and one count of unlawful possession of tobacco by inmate.