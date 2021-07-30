Crisp County Detention Center nurse arrested for bringing inmate cigarettes

She is charged with three counts of delivery of prohibited items, tobacco, to inmate.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A nurse was arrested Friday morning for bringing cigarettes to an inmate in the Crisp County Detention Center.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Jessica Douglas was arrested around 11 a.m.

Investigators determined Douglas brought cigarettes to an inmate on three different occasions.

Douglas worked as a nurse in the clinic. She is charged with three counts of delivery of prohibited items, tobacco, to inmate.