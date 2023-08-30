Here's how Crisp County EMA prepared for Hurricane Idalia's arrival

Before Hurricane Idalia traveled through the South, state and county agencies were preparing for any damage the storm may bring.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida, many counties around South Georgia braced for the impact.

The Crisp County EMA and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office have been working to prepare for the hurricane's arrival in Georgia.

"We have the EMA center it's open and we will be here throughout the duration for our citizens," said Haley Wade, the EMA Public Information Officer for Crisp County

Hurricane Idalia's impact was felt in Georgia through rain and strong winds.

"Overall we're prepared. We are ready for the storm," Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said. "We have enough manpower to handle anything thrown at us."

Hancock says his team was ready to help whenever or wherever.

"Our vehicles are gassed up and ready, our chainsaws are ready and if we don't have to take care of our citizens here," Hancock said. "We will roll forward and help our neighbors."

According to Wade with Crisp County EMA, it is important for people to know to be extremely cautious when they see fallen power lines or trees on the road.

Fallen power lines can still be active when they are on the ground, which poses a serious risk of elocution.

"If anyone sees a power line down or a tree on the roadway, we encourage them to report that info to 911," Wade said.