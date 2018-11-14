The Crisp County Fire Chief died Tuesday at the age of 50.

According to Sheriff Billy Hancock, Jonathan Windham was with the fire department for 25 years and passed away due to complications from heart disease.

Hancock says Windham had a heart attack about a month ago and never recovered.

Windham will be escorted back home to Crisp County on Wednesday morning and is estimated to arrive back home around noon.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to show their respect for him by lining the area along I-75 Exit 101 to Rainey Family Funeral Services.

Stay tuned to the office’s Facebook page for more detailed information as it is available.

