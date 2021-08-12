Crisp County High School to go virtual immediately

Macon County is also going completely virtual starting Monday.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Crisp County High School will go virtual starting Thursday.

According to the Crisp County High Facebook page, students at Crisp County High School will be on virtual learning until August 23.

All assignments will be placed on google classroom. Paper copies will be available on Friday at the high school.

All teachers will report at 7:45, according to the post.

The Crisp County School System said in a post that the decision has been made due to a spike today in COVID-19 cases at the high school.

"While recognizing the importance of in-person learning we must also recognize when changes need to be made to mitigate the spread of COVID," the school system posted.