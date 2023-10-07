Crisp County Middle School football honors fallen deputy, Tyee Browne

At their football game on Wednesday, a helmet and jersey honoring Browne and recognizing his sacrifice were presented to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — When Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne was gunned down in the line of duty on July 5, his life may have been taken. But even two months later, the Crisp County community is still coming together to remember the fallen deputy.

At the Crisp County Middle School Football match on Wednesday, the Crisp County Cougars presented the sheriff's office with a helmet and jersey honoring Browne and his sacrifice.

"We are forever humbled by the profound displays of support we have seen from our community," the Crisp County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page. "Thank you, Crisp County Middle School Football Team and all those who played a role in tonight’s honors."

In a video on the sheriff's office's Facebook Page, two lines of people stood parallel to one another and -- as somber music played through the stadium -- members of the Crisp County Sheriff's Office walked between the two lines to the center of the field.

There, members of the sheriff's office were gifted a helmet and a jersey with the number 17 printed on it, which referenced Browne's identification number, C-17.

On July 5, in the early hours of the morning, Deputy Tyee Browne was shot in the 1300 block of HWY 280 West.