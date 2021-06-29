Crisp County officer arrested, charged for accepting bribe, bringing tobacco into jail

Another person was arrested and charged, along with an inmate.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into contraband being brought into the Crisp County Detention Center led to the arrest of an officer on Monday.

According to a press release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, a package containing contraband was intercepted at the Crisp County Detention Center on June 17.

On June 25, 30-year-old Ashley Glenn was arrested. Glenn is charged with two counts of crossing guard lines with drugs, three counts of furnishing prohibited items and two counts of possession of drugs.

Glenn is also charged for being a party to a crime with an inmate.

Inmate 33-year-old Travis Waters is charged with two counts party to a crime, crossing guard lines with drugs, three counts party to a crime, furnishing prohibited items and two counts party to a crime, possession of drugs.

On June 28, 32-year-old Quinton Coates was fired from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and arrested.

Investigators found that Coates accepted money in exchange for bringing tobacco into the Detention Center. He is charged with bringing prohibited items to inmates and violation of oath by public officer, according to the release.

Coates began his employment with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2021, and was assigned to the Crisp County Detention Center in the role of Detention Officer.