Crisp County psych patient takes patrol car after being released from hospital

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A psych patient at Crisp Regional Hospital went for a ride in a Crisp County Deputy's patrol unit Monday night.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working security around 8 p.m. when it happened.

The deputy was trying to take the released patient home from the hospital.

The deputy reported the vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 41. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle a few minutes later.

The vehicle then turned and was heading back south on HWY 41 at about 20 mph. Around 8 p.m. the subject was caught and taken back to Crisp Regional Hospital to verify discharge.

The patient was released pending investigation and taken home.

The deputy reported there were no weapons in the vehicle at the time the patient took it. There was no damage to property and no injuries from this incident.