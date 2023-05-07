‘He gave his life to the citizens of this community’: Crisp County Sheriff opens up on death of Deputy Tyee Browne

In the days since the Crisp County Sheriff's Office lost one of their own, the office is still learning how to move forward.

MACON, Ga. — For the first time since one of his deputies was killed in the streets of Crisp County, Sheriff Billy Hancock spoke to 13WMAZ about the toll this loss has caused the Crisp County community.

“It’s going to take us sometime to heal,” Hancock said. “I don’t know if we will ever be the same as we were before that incident.”

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Deputy Tyee Browne was shot in the 1300 block of HWY 280 West.

Police arrested 25-year-old Crowshawn Gerard Cross after he allegedly shot and killed Browne and stole his patrol vehicle.

Today, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office is still reeling.

“We’re all saddened. We’re shocked,” Hancock said. “You’ve got a young man like Tyee Browne who – by all accounts – is nothing but a great young man who was aspiring to rise within the field of law enforcement... When that life is taken senselessly, you can’t call it anything but a murder.”

In the days since, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has gathered to heal together.

There have been chaplains from the Georgia Sheriff’s Association who descended on Hancock's office to help support deputies. However, they are also doing what they can in-house too.

“We’ve met everyday trying to give everybody the opportunity to open up, and give us the chance to see if there are any problems that we need to address,” Hancock said.

During this time of need, many members of the Crisp County community have rallied around the sheriff’s office to show their support.

“This community has rallied around us and provided a meal just about every time the opportunity has come,” Hancock said. “We’ve tried to sit together as a family, we’ve tried to be together as a family, and eat and worship together at this office.”

Despite the support, Hancock has seen some members of his team not want to participate in their meals as a team and group sessions. That worries him, because he doesn’t want those deputies to not have the support they need.

“When we see them withdrawal and we see them quiet, we try to move in and get a little bit closer to them,” Hancock said. “My concern is these people. these are our family – We are family.”

Hancock said that many people don’t realize the close bonds the people in their office share.

“I think people need to understand that we are humans,” Hancock said. “These officers spend more time with their partners than they do at home. We miss holidays, we miss birthdays.“

For instance, Browne – who was originally from Monroe County – spent some holidays with his coworkers in Hancock County rather than at home with his family.

In his business, that is often the way things go when deputies have to work holidays, but they often find ways to adapt and find times to celebrate with one another.

“During the holiday, he went to another deputy's house and sat down at a table with their family,” Hancock said. “We are just like any other family. We’ve had a member of our family tragically taken from us, and we’re going to figure out how to deal with it. We’re going to continue serving the people of this community.”

The community is showing their support for Hancock and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies.

“If you’re looking around the community, you’re seeing blue and black bows begin to be put up at businesses,” Hancock said. “We’re encouraging people to recognize this young man Monday and over the weekend because he truly was a hero… and he gave his life to the citizens of this community.”

Browne’s funeral is scheduled for Monday and Hancock hopes that members of the Crisp County community show their appreciation for the service that Browne provided their community.