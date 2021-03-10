GBI investigating after man, Crisp County deputy exchange gunfire on I-75

The suspected shooter was airlifted to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. No deputies or bystanders were injured.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man and Crisp County deputy exchanged gunfire on the interstate Sunday night.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, it all started when deputies were responding to a call of a man firing shots at a vehicle on GA401/I-75.

They say a deputy spotted the alleged shooter and began to approach him when the shooter fired at the deputy.

The deputy fired back, hitting the man.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on scene gave medical attention to the accused shooter before he was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

No deputies or bystanders were injured.