MACON, Ga. — The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to use some new technology that alerts people about a law enforcement pursuit nearby. The sheriff's office bought an app called "PursuitAlert," available to people living in Crisp County. They say downloading it could be the difference between life and death.

Dash cam footage from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shows a high speed chase in full effect. While deputies are racing down the road to catch suspects, Sheriff Billy Hancock says that could put other drivers at risk. "I think after 40 years of law enforcement, you see the tragedies of high speed pursuits," said Hancock.

He says it's one of the most dangerous things law enforcement does, so the sheriff's office bought an app to warn people of immediate danger during the pursuit. A deputy can press a button in his or her car to send a warning to anyone within a two-mile radius of a pursuit. To alert the users, the app tracks your location by dropping pins on a map.

Founders Tim Morgan and Trish Morgan say every few minutes the trail of pins start to disappear and does not keep that information after the pursuit is outside the two-mile radius.

Karen Dunlap says it's important for the county to be proactive and up-to-date with technology.

"We're just really two steps behind and the criminals are three steps in front of us, so we need to keep alert, but those things cost money," said Dunlap.

Sheriff Hancock says about $18,000 paid for the app from money earned at the detention center commissary, but the public can download the app at no cost.

"Oh that's fantastic. That's the best part about it -- F-R-E-E," said Dunlap.

Sheriff Hancock says the app complements the things the sheriff's office already does.

"As far as training and stop sticks and calling for air support each day to try and keep the citizens of Crisp County safe," said Hancock.

The sheriff says every patrol and traffic vehicle is equipped with the PursuitAlert technology. That totals to about 25 cars. You can download the app and agree to the terms and conditions without registering with a phone number or email address.