GBI: Crisp County special education teacher charged with sexual assault

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former Crisp County High School special education teacher and head baseball coach faces a charge of sexual assault after a GBI investigation.

According to a news release, 42-year-old David Lamberth was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of sexual assault that happened in Dooly County.

The release says the GBI was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28 to investigate an alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students.

Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office indicates that one sexual assault happened with a student, says the GBI.

Lamberth resigned from the Crisp County School System on October 30 and the GBI says he worked for them since August 2013. He was a varsity and middle school coach during his employment.

Lamberth was previously a teacher/coach in Gwinnett County prior to being hired by Crisp County.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.