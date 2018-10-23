Crisp County was one of the Central Georgia counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael.

The county is still recovering from the aftermath almost two weeks later.

Roger Swint was born and raised in Cordele. He's never seen damage as bad as this in his own neighborhood.

"Look at the front windshield window -- imagine, imagine someone would've been in there. It probably would've killed the kids or killed anybody, but see that's how bad a storm is," said Swint.

Many people are still dealing with house damage and tree debris, but Crisp County Emergency Management Director and Sheriff Billy Hancock says they've made major progress.

"We're not out of the woods yet. We've got a long way to go. If you ride around, you'll see yards and homes still devastated with debris and trash, but we're going to get there. I had a chance last night to start cleaning up my yard, so that's a sign of progress," said Hancock.

Hancock said Michael took down more than 200 power poles and about 165 linemen were working to restore power. Now, about 96 percent of Crisp County Power customers have their lights back on. Next on the list is getting a contract for debris removal

Hancock said, "I think we're going to be another two or three weeks until we're in the heart of pickup. I think you'll see it start in about a week, but this is going to be a huge undertaking."

Hancock said with the help of FEMA and Georgia's Emergency Management Agency, he's beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. "We're now cleaning up our yards, moving it to the street. We're getting people help that need help, we're providing numbers we're providing information."

Hancock said they plan to set up a disaster recovery center Wednesday across from the Government Center on South Seventh Street.

There will be a tent and a bus where people can find out more about FEMA funds, small business loans and food vouchers.

