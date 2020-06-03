CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Crisp County is shutting off water to make repairs on a water main break.

According to a Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, public works found a water main break on Cannon Road where a culvert has blown out.

"Attention: all residents of Valhalla North and Cannon Branch," Sheriff Billy Hancock wrote in the post.

To make repairs, public works is shutting off water.

The sheriff's office is asking the community to prepare to be without water for a few hours.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

'This is the worst flood that I’ve seen since '94': Rain washes away roads in Wilcox County

'An event we're having across the county': Crisp County declares state of emergency due to flooding

Heavy rain and flooding causes Central Georgia road closures, dangerous conditions

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.