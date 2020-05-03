CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Crisp County is now under a state of emergency.

According to a Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the county made the decision to declare a state of emergency to deal with flooding caused by heavy rain on March 4 and 5.

The post says declaring a state of emergency triggers local emergency powers and authorities, activates local emergency plan operations, and authorized providing mutual aid assistance.

“To prevent or minimize injury to people and damage to property resulting from this event,” the post says.

The state of emergency will continue until conditions improve.

