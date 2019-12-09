CORDELE, Ga. — The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an investigator’s unmarked vehicle was broken into overnight.

According to a news release, the unmarked county vehicle was parked at the investigator’s home in Cordele.

The rear window was shattered – and a police rifle and bulletproof vest were taken from inside of it.

Investigators are pursuing leads, but are asking for more information. Anyone with information can call the investigations division at 229-276-2600.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warner Robins office manager accused of embezzling nearly $1.4 million

'There is no reason to steal:' Twiggs deputies arrest 2 accused of stealing $1,500 in items

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.