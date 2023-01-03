From Peach County to DC: Critter Fixer Vets invited to White House reception

President Biden gave the people at the reception a pat on the back for what they accomplish in their communities.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The new season of "Critter Fixers" begins on Disney Plus next month, and that's pretty exciting for veterinarian Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges.

But the two just got back from a trip to Washington - where they got a presidential pat on the back.

You can understand how veterinarian Vernard Hodges and Terrance Ferguson would doubt the email that came in to their office.

"It says invitation to the White House from Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, and I'm looking at it and saying this is Spam," Hodges said.

Nope!

The Biden administration wanted the TV personalities from Peach County to make the trip to Washington.

"They have an annual black history reception at the White House every year and it's just for people that are doing stuff in their communities and you know we got an invitation to attend," Hodges described.

"When you hear the music playing and you hear ladies and gentlemen the President of the United States and he walks in the room it is the most surreal feeling!," he continued.

Biden gave the people at the reception a pat on the back for what they accomplish in their communities.

Ferguson and Hodges think their "vet for a day" program may have helped put them on the radar.

The program gives kids a chance to walk in their shoes. It started in Central Georgia, and now it's going on across the country.

"We're not doing this for recognition, but when you get that recognition, especially from the White House, it kind of recharges you and it lets you know that what you're doing is making a difference," Ferguson said humbly.

And that making a difference starts at home - no matter which place the pair visits on the map.

"We're taking Middle Georgia to the world everyone always asks where you from and we always say Middle Georgia, Warner Robins, Byron, Bonaire, Fort Valley," the two bantered back and forth.

Did they take a napkin - yes. However, they did not have a chance to take a photo with Biden himself.

But the White House did give out nicely decorated invitations.