Critter Fixers renewed for third season, Disney donates $50K to Fort Valley State

The HBCU will receive $100,000 in total because the the Critter Fixers are matching Disney's donation

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — You may have seen two Central Georgia veterinarians on national television; treating camels, cattle and, of course, cats and dogs.

As the guys get ready for the premiere of their second season, Disney is ordering up even more shows and giving them a heartfelt bonus.

Folks know and love 'Critter Fixers' stars Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson -- so much so that their show has been greenlit for a third season AND the network is throwing in a surprise.

"People will come up to me now while we're eating and they want to talk to me. 'Can I take a picture?' I'm like yeah, I'm still a country boy," said Hodges.

Well, the country boys clean up nicely. Dr. Hodges and Ferguson just got off a nationwide media tour talking to folks across U.S. about their new season of Critter Fixers, which starts Saturday night.

"We're at Murray Studios and I'm looking on the wall and I see all of these famous people, like A-listers," Hodges said.

The president of Disney wanted to do something special for the veterinarians.

"We believe in you guys and we want to offer $50,000 to Fort Valley State University," he recalled.

The money will go to their alma mater in the Veterinary Technology program...and that's not all.

"The Critter Fixers are actually going to match that $50,000," Hodges said proudly.

Anthony Holloman is the Vice President of Advancement, Director of Athletics, and Executive Director of the Fort Valley State University Foundation.

"I couldn't contain the excitement," said Holloman.

He says the money will help multiple students.

"It gives us a way to recruit and attract a diverse set of students to the school in this program, which is unique...the only one at an HBCU," he said.

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are finding out a national television career can have some tail-wagging benefits.

The folks at Critter Fixers are going to have a season two premiere party Saturday at 7 p.m. You can sit outside in chairs and watch the show premiere with two episodes at their Bonaire location.

If you're watching at home, the shows begin at 9 p.m.