Cropduster went down in Houston County

The FAA is investigating after a plane crashed while attempting to take off in Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a cropduster's plane went down in Perry Saturday evening.

Kathleen Bergen with the FAA said the plane, a single-engine Ayers Corp., SR2-T34 crashed while attempting to take off from a private airstrip in Perry at 6:30 p.m..

The pilot was the only person on the aircraft, and there is no word of any injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said the plane was a crop duster, but said no further information was available.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

