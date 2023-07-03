Crossover day decides future Georgia bills, here is where the votes ended up

Crossover day is the make-or-break day for hundreds of bills filed by Georgia legislators.

MACON, Ga. — Under the gold dome lawmakers scrambled on Crossover Day to vote to move bills forward. Crossover Day is the make-or-break day for hundreds of bills filed by Georgia legislators.

Any bill that doesn't pass either the House or the Senate Monday night is dead for the year.

First, let's break down the bills that made it through, starting with the house.

House Bill 462 would give juvenile courts jurisdiction over 17-year-olds accused of most crimes. This passed 145 to 22.

House Bill 364 would create a commission to determine how the state should compensate people who are wrongly convicted. It passed 157 to 17.

Now, over to the senate.

Senator Rick Williams' proposed SB 68 which would call dog fightng a racketeering crime. It passed the senate by a 47 to 7 vote.

Senate Bill 155 is called the cruelty to K-9s act. It updates punishments for taunting, injuring, or causing the death of a law enforcement animal. This bill passed 41 to 14.

Also on the table, a bill to let cites and counties create homeless camps, and to force them to enforce laws against the homeless camping in public place. Senate Bill 62 passed 49 to seven.

Senate Bill 147 has to do with electric vehicles. It says facilities who have EV chargers must charge customers per kilowatt hour for the electricity they sell rather than time spent charging. This comes as more electric vehicles enter the market. The bill passed 55 to one.

Senate Bill 233 would give $6,000 to Georgia students to cover assorted education-related costs, including private school tuition. This bill passed 33 to 23.

Some bills that have not been voted on yet include: A bill that would give Macon Bibb mayor and county commissioners the power to pick the next election supervisor. It's senate bill 227 and is still awaiting action before a senate committee.

And, Rep. James Beverly's Bill is aimed at providing support for children in poverty. It's still in the house and no vote's been scheduled.

Another bill we've been following, House Bill 192, which would raise the tax on cigarette and vaping products, and use the money for health care.