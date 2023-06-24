'We cannot let it be defiled by hatred': Macon community rallies behind Temple Beth Israel after Anti-Semitic group's demonstration

A day after an Anti-Semitic group demonstrated outside Temple Beth Israel and distributed flyers in Warner Robins, folks gathered to show support for the synagogue.

MACON, Ga. — A group of Macon Business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon Saturday to show their support for the synagogue.

The gathering comes just a day after an Anti-Semitic group demonstrated outside the temple, shouting what Bibb County deputies called 'obscene language' through a bullhorn. The group had a blow-up doll representing a gay Jewish man hanging by the neck from a street sign outside the temple.

Bags with Anti-Semitic literature outside houses in several neighborhoods in Warner Robins that morning.

These events led community members in Macon to organize their own demonstration outside Temple Beth Israel on Saturday. People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

Jim Crisp, founder of Theatre Macon, spoke at the gathering and said that the temple was sacred ground, and he knew they had to protect it.

"This is sacred ground, as all of the places of worship are in Macon. This is sacred ground, and we must not let it be defiled ever by hatred. That cannot happen. Not here, not in Macon, not as long as we are here," he exclaimed.

Rabbi Larry Schlesinger says this traveling hate group is just looking for a reaction.

"What was going through my mind is that we need to confront this, head on, bring all authorities of the law both local and federal into this and send the message, we're not going to tolerate it," he said.

To show their solidarity, members of the support group all linked hands and formed a circle around the synagogue to protect it from harm.

District Attorney Anita Howard was also there in solidarity. In addition, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and other deputies showed up to protect the supporters from the extremist group.

Their protection was needed as the demonstration continued when the leader of the Anti-Semitic group, Jon Minadeo II, showed up to yell obscenities at the crowd.

Minadeo was arrested the previous day for disorderly conduct and public disturbance while leading the Anti-Semitic demonstration, but was released on bond shortly after.

The crowd could be heard chanting things like "go away," and "not here" in response to his shouting.

Investigations are still continuing involving the group's connection to the flyers in Warner Robins, and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent out a statement on Saturday to address the Anti-Semitic group:

“I'm appalled by the hate messages that were placed around our city yesterday. The City of Warner Robins is a strong, close-knit community that embraces diversity in all aspects. The suspect has been apprehended and is confirmed to reside in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This type of hate is not welcome in the International City. #Notinmycity #internationalcity”