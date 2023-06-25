Video shared by witnesses show a large crowd watching what is known as "car swinging," moments before dozens of sheriffs deputies showed up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALLBURG, N.C. — The scars remain of the events that took place in this grocery parking lot on Saturday night.

Dozens of people gathered as multiple cars did burnouts and donuts.

An activity that law enforcement refers to as "car swinging."

"I've just not seen anything like that last night. I just don't see how that could be fun," said Mae Oakes.

She and her husband, Jimmy, were driving home along Gumtree Road, near Highway 109, when they saw the smoke rising into the night sky.

While Mary called 9-1-1, Jimmy took the shocking video of what was happening.

The smell of burned rubber filled the air as car after car left their mark.

Passengers even hanging out of the car windows at one point.

"It was dangerous, there were fires in the parking lot, I guess from all the heat and the friction. A couple of times a car spun out and spun into the crowd and they had to run. It's only a matter of time before somebody gets really hurt out here," said Oakes.

"If this had happened when I was a teenager, my parents would not let me leave the house again," said Becky Briles.

Briles says her son told her what was happening after seeing a post on social media.

"He saw what was happening on Facebook at the time. He wasn't here when it was happening, he saw what was happening and came home and told me about it," said Briles.

A post on Instagram indicated that the gathering may have been planned.

Videos posted on the same page also boast about shutting down busy intersections.

The Davidson County Sheriff's department responded and quickly cleared the parking lot.

We've reached out to the Davidson County sheriffs department, multiple times, to learn if anyone was charged but he have not heard back.

"I mean what can you do? It's going to take a lot of community resources to figure out what the problem is and find these kids something to do. I just don't have high hopes for our summer here, if this is how it's starting," said Oakes.

In November, 2022, High Point Police issued a warning to the community about "car swinging."

Anyone caught car-swinging and disrupting traffic could have their car towed, get a ticket, or be arrested, said High Point Police.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.