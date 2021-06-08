Crowd, vendor turnout declines for Peaches to Beaches yard sale due to pandemic, scheduling

Organizers think COVID-19 concerns and moving the event on the calendar are a couple of the culprits

PERRY, Ga. — It is time for the state's largest yard sale, Peaches to Beaches. It goes all the way from Barnesville to Brunswick.

The crowds are down, and organizers say that's for three reasons -- COVID-19 fears with the Delta variant, it is in August as opposed to March, and the "World's Largest Yard Sale" is going on in the country.

But this thing goes 220 miles, so you can have a lot of fun and find anything from a turkey leg keychain to a gas mask.

There is cool stuff, but Chasity Jackson went straight for the fried food.

"As soon as I get somewhere comfortable, it's going down," she said confidently.

Wow! OK, gotta be alone with your treasures, "So I can lick my hands and do everything I need to do and won't be all crazy in front of everybody -- 'She's licking her fingers and stuff,'" she said with a chuckle.

That makes sense.

Well, you may figure that with fewer crowds at booths and on the road, folks are willing to make more deals.

That's what happened for Joy Albritton.

"I got a $2 bicycle helmet," she bragged. "To me, it's the thrill of getting a bargain -- it's the joy of it. I don't need anything, but I got to come and look and see if I can find something."

Well, go hog wild, find your deal along Highway 341 and have fun.