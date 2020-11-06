MACON, Ga. — In today's crucial conversation, we're taking a closer look at how one group plans to tackle their own conversation on the national headlines.

Kayla Solomon spoke to Margaret Mathews, one of the founders of the Women's Interfaith Alliance of Central Georgia to find out how both she and the group plan to play a role in the on-going discussion.

Kayla Solomon: "Aside from the Alliance, what are some of your personal feelings or opinions as to everything going on nationally?"

Margaret Mathews: "To me, and this is personal, I will say that again, I'm not speaking for anyone but Margaret Mathews, but this is such a pivotal point in our history in so many fronts that I just hope, and really hope, that we can use it for good. I see people that are angry and I understand that, that's on the racial front. I see people that are scared because of the virus, I see people that don't have their jobs because of the economy, and I just think we can come together on this. I hope we've got the wherewithal within us to do that."

Kayla Solomon: "How important would you say it is for this alliance to remain a safe space for women to share their opinions?"

Margaret Mathews: "I think it's very very important because it's provided us with opportunities to say things that might not be able to be said in other environments and get to know people on levels that you have a hard time doing if you weren't in, like you said, a safe space.

She adds, "I think this would be a great group to discuss systemic racism with, I think they would understand that, they would be very gracious in their understanding that it needs to be discussed."

Mathews adds they do plan to put an event together either later this summer or in the early fall.

If you have anyone you think would be a good person to have a crucial conversation with, send us an email to news@13wmaz.com or send us a message on Facebook.

