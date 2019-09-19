MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is taking steps to honor her daughter who was killed by her boyfriend almost 15 years ago.

"Time does not heal it and the pain never goes away," said Theresa Harris.

Harris says not a day goes by where she doesn't think about her daughter, Crystal Harris. Crystal was stabbed to death by her boyfriend on Oct. 3, 2005.

"The walk is not only for Crystal, it's for all the other victims of domestic violence," said Harris.

About five years ago, almost 100 people met for the walk. This year, Crystal's Call, Walk of Honor event will start at the Macon government center, head to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and end at Rosa Parks Square.

Harris says she wants people to speak out if they know someone in an abusive relationship.

"Don't stand there and be silent, because silence gives consent," said Harris.

The walk will be led by Northeast High School's band on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration will start at 7 a.m.

"If one person on Saturday night goes to bed without being physically, mentally, psychologically, or spiritually abused, then that's what I want," said Harris.

It costs $25 to register for the walk. All proceeds will go towards the Street to Success program that's designed to tutor and mentor kids.

