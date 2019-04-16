MACON, Ga. — A troubled Macon apartment complex at the center of resident evictions, health violations and ongoing litigation is now up for sale.

According to Michael Bull, the CEO of Bull Realty in Atlanta, the property was put on the market Tuesday with an asking price of $8.5 million.

Bull said his firm does work around the country on troubled properties, but he made it clear to 13WMAZ that he was pulled onto the project in the last week and a half, and that he had no prior contact with the property.

Bull added that the court-ordered receiver of the property is on board with the project.

When asked if he thinks they can sell the property given its troubled history, he said it ‘absolutely makes it harder,’ although he thinks it has the potential to be developed into something nice if the right buyer with right budget came along.

A link to the listing is here.

County records show that Crystal Lake Holdings bought the complex in 2017 for $4.4 million.

