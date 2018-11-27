UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

A statement released by CSX Tuesday morning states around 3:30 a.m., 10 rail cars going northbound derailed near North Randolph Street in Oglethorpe.

CSX says there are no spills, leaks or injuries reported, and they appreciate the help of the Oglethorpe firefighters who responded to the scene quickly.

The statement says half of the derailed train cars were empty, while the others transported paper products and phosphoric acid, used in fertilizer production.

CSX says they will continue to review the incident.

For the second time in two weeks, a CSX freight train derailed in Central Georgia.

Tuesday morning, crews started working to clear a derailment in Macon County.

The Montezuma posted pictures of overturned train cars laying around the tracks, warning people commuting to work or school to avoid the Buck Creek Bypass are in Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Unlike the November 17th accident one county away in Dooly County, authorities did not order any evacuations.

No word if anyone was injured.

13WMAZ spoke to a CSX spokeswoman over the phone. At 8 10 a.m., they had no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

