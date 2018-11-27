For the second time in two weeks, a CSX freight train derailed in Central Georgia.

Tuesday morning, crews started working to clear a derailment in Macon County.

The Montezuma posted pictures of overturned train cars laying around the tracks, warning people commuting to work or school to avoid the Buck Creek Bypass are in Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Unlike the November 17th accident one county away in Dooly County, authorities did not order any evacuations.

No word if anyone was injured.

13WMAZ spoke to a CSX spokeswoman over the phone. At 8 10 a.m., they had no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

