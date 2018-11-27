There's a mess in Macon County due to the second train derailment in less than two weeks in Central Georgia.

Crews from emergency management in Macon County, Utilco, and CSX have been working to clean up since the first call came about 3:30 Tuesday morning.

There is still no word on the cause of the crash yet, but a section of the track was clearly missing earlier in the day.

"We got the call about 3:30 this morning of something coming off a railroad car and when the officers responded it was actually a derailment," said Oglethorpe Police Chief Rachel Hart.

A scene all too familiar for the train company CSX. It was their second derailment in less than month. The other occurred in Dooly County near the city of Byromville.

Cynthia Staupe lives in a trailer park about half a mile away. She said she hears trains coming all the time.

"Anywhere from over 20 I know a day so that's a commonplace for us to hear the trains," she said.

"When we didn't hear the trains, we didn't know what had happened. We were shocked.

Staupe said she was worried about people being hurt but CSX has reported no injuries.

Ten cars fell off the 96-car train, half of which were holding paper products and phosphoric acid, according to the train company.

CSX says there will be no need for a hazmat team this time as there were no leaks or spills, but Macon County Emergency Management Director James Conner said there is still cause for concern.

"You're never truly prepared for a train derailment, this is two weekends in a row that CSX has lost train cars in this area. I can't explain it, I don't know what's going on, but I hope they get it fixed soon," Conner said.

Conner said that this rail line is the same line that a CSX train failed on a few weeks ago and that portions of the line just received new track. Chief Hart said the chilly weather may play a factor.

He added that they expect to have rail lines running by the end of the day Tuesday and it looks like they may be on their way to achieving that goal.

The derailment has shut down the Buckcreek Bypass in Oglethorpe. Traffic is being redirected through State Route 90 and downtown Oglethorpe. CSX says they are putting together a full review of the incident.

