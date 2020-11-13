The collection is happening this Saturday on East Johnson Street, across from the Robins Federal Credit Union.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Cub Scout pack is teaming up with a food bank in Forsyth hoping to gather enough items to serve as many people in the community as possible.

The Cub Scouts will be taking donations of non-perishable food items.

Scout Master Firman Sakir says they hope they'll be able to serve the community with truckloads of food after the drive

"Many of these range from kindergarten to fifth grade and it gives them an opportunity to see a little bit of service work giving back to the community and how big of an impact this will be," said Sakir.

They'll be practicing social distancing, so all you need to do is drive up and the scouts will accept your donations.