MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Soap Box Derby was back in Macon on Saturday.

People watched as custom-built cars raced down the hill on Magnolia Street.

The events went on from from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors could also enjoy food trucks and vendors as well as dance to the sounds of the Streetline Drum Corp.

There were awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.