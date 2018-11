A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Thursday morning at a Macon pawn shop.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at Macon Pawn & Gun on Pio Nono Avenue.

She says a man walked in and asked to look at a gun. He took the gun and put a bullet in it and the gun discharged and shot him in the head.

So far, the Bibb Sheriff’s Office is not considering it a suicide attempt, but that could change as their investigation continues.

