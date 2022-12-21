Cybercrime has increased by 500% since 2017, here is how you can stay safe

With so many people ordering gifts online there are more opportunities for scammers to take advantage.

MACON, Ga. — We see it on our phones, laptops, and tablets and it's easier than you think to fall prey--we're talking about online scams and they're everywhere.

With so many people ordering holiday gifts through different websites, the GBI has some tips on how to keep yourself secure this holiday season.

Cybercrimes aren't slowing down.

"Since 2017 cyber crime, I'm talking about financial crime those types of crimes, they've increased by 500%," special agent in charge of the Georgia Cyber Crime Center Steve Foster said.

Foster says elderly scams are on the rise. Georgia makes the top 10 as far as cybercrime.

"We're number 8 for cybercrime," Foster said.

Central Georgians are still looking to the World Wide Web to get everyone on their list.

"It's a lot easier to purchase stuff online versus going in the store to get the gift," Roy Shipman said.

He opted to buy his holidays gifts this year online versus in the store.

"At least 65% of them were purchased online. That's just because of our work schedules," he said.

Shipman knows scammers are out there.

"People are out there coming out with all types of scams to get people out of their hard earned money," Shipman said.

Foster gave some insight into the types of cyber crimes people should be on the lookout for.

"Either clone websites or fraudulent created websites that are basically an internet storefront website that's been created. They may be located outside the United States in fact they usually are and they're simply set up to obtain your debit card information, credit card information or some other type of payment," Foster said.

He says check where you're buying from to make sure they're reputable, and use a form of payment that has fraud or consumer protection.

"Credit card offers the best consumer protection," Foster said.

Making sure you protect yourself ensures everyone on your lists gets the gift they want this season.

"We try to get the things that they ask for. Some of the things they don't and some of the things that they need," Shipman said.