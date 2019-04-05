Hundreds of bikers hit the road for the seventh annual Journey Ride Saturday morning. The ride was split up into different distances, the longest being a 100-mile ride that ran through Bibb, Upson, and Monroe counties.

RELATED: Boy with autism calls 911 after losing teddy bear, gains a friend

The event is completely funded by local sponsors, and all funds go to Central Georgia Autism.

Janet Ward is the President of Central Georgia Autism, she says everything down to their logo represents their cause.

"Just in our logo, the curves, and the hills and the winds and the turns -- autism doesn't go away, even when a child turns into an adult, it's there for life, and there's a lot of hills and a lot of valleys and there's turns," said Ward.

RELATED: 'Tennis Therapy' program teaches game to special needs children

In the last 7 years, the journey ride has raised over $100,000 in scholarship money for things like therapy and summer camps for children with autism.