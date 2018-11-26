Three Monroe County deputies involved in a woman's fatal shooting last month will not face charges.

Acting District Attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt cleared the three deputies after an investigation by the GBI, according to Lt. Ricky Davis, the spokesman for the sheriff's office.

On Oct. 29, the sheriff's office said corporals Jake Justice and Thomas Haskins and Deputy Nicholas Ortiz fired shots at the woman, 42-year-old Ida Lee Stiles after a confrontation at her home.They said she was holding an air pistol.

It happened at her home on Martha Lane near High Falls Road in north Monroe County. Her family said she had a history of mental illness and this wasn't the first time deputies came to her home.

Davis said all three officers are back on the job after two weeks' administrative leave. He said Bobbitt notified the sheriff's office on Nov. 14.

Bobbit did not return our phone calls.

