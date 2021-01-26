DA seeks death penalty for Baldwin State prisoners accused of killing, setting inmate on fire

T. Wright Barksdale III says the two inmates were inhuman when they strangled, stabbed and set another inmate on fire

HARDWICK, Ga. — The new Ocmulgee Circuit DA is seeking the death penalty for two Baldwin County prisoners after they allegedly murdered another inmate.

T. Wright Barksdale III filed a formal notice that he will seek the death penalty against Timothy Dunigan and Trinity Bussler.

Barksdale says the two men were ‘outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman in that in involved torture’ when they strangled, stabbed and set David Watson on fire in his cell at Baldwin State Prison summer 2019.

According to state prison records, Dunigan is in prison for an armed robbery while Bussler is in for several burglaries and false imprisonment.

Watson was serving a 25-year sentence for aggravated sexual battery in Coweta County.