UPDATE: 7 p.m. Monday

12 jurors and three alternates were chosen Monday evening.

Nine men and six women will serve on the jury for the case.

The trial will reconvene Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Former Bibb school superintendent Romain Dallemand and a former mayor and congressman are potential witnesses in a Macon businessman's federal fraud trial.

Jury selection is underway Monday in the trial of Isaac Culver, accused of defrauding the Bibb school district of more than $3 million.

As potential jurors were questioned, federal judge Marc Treadwell read off a list of potential witnesses.

They included Dallemand, Bibb's superintendent from 2011 to 2013, and an unindicted co-conspirator in the case.

Also named was Jim Marshall, Macon's mayor from 1995 to 1999, and then a five-term congressman.

Among others, Treadwell named Macon businessman Ben Hinson; former Bibb County chairman Sam Hart, who's now on the water authority, and current state Rep. James Beverly.

Treadwell did not explain how any of those people were connected to the fraud case.

No potential jurors had been struck when court broke at noon for lunch.

However, one woman stated that she believed that if Culver was indicted, he must be guilty.

