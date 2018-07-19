UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.:

Dallemand testified about how he came to hire Culver's Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc. for $3.7 million to revamp Bibb County schools' computer system.

He said that when he became superintendent in 2011, the technology was "chaotic," and running on Windows 95.

He said he met with Culver regularly once he hired PCTI as project manager for the change.

Dallemand said he thought the technology that Culver presented to him -- devices called NComputing -- were "a great idea."

He said he believed Bibb was buying those devices from a company called CompTech.

But prosecutors say Culver and his business partner set up a paper deal so they could profit themselves.

Now, defense lawyers are questioning Dallemand.

----------------------------

Romain Dallemand left town five years ago after resigning as Bibb County's school superintendent.

On Thursday, he's back and on the witness stand as a convicted felon.

Dallemand is testifying Thursday morning in the federal fraud trial of Isaac Culver.

Federal prosecutors claim that the two men conspired to cheat the Bibb County school district of millions on a deal for new computers.

Last year, Dallemand pleaded guilty to federal income tax fraud. He admitted taking bribes while school superintendent in an unrelated case.

We'll have the latest on the trial for 13WMAZ news at midday.

© 2018 WMAZ