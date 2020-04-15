BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Preliminary information from the National Weather Service suggests the tornado that hit Macon-Bibb County early Monday morning was an EF-1.

Much of the damage in Bibb County was concentrated in the northern part of Macon, specifically in the area around Zebulon Road.

The storm bowed the Plantation Center Road sign turning it into a U-shape and the Walgreens on Zebulon Road also sustained a lot of indoor damage.

It looks like something out of a movie set with beams dangled from the ceiling, while the winds blew the front door in at least 20 feet.

Shopping carts were knocked over on their sides and sodas littered the floor.

One block down Zebulon Road, fire crews responded to the Walmart.

Their store manager said he smelled gas and the fire department said they found a gas leak caused by the storm, and shut it off.

The winds also blew out some of the skylights and damaged part of the roof.

Huddersfield Road also sustained damage that required crews to bring in a backhoe to clear out, and a tree fell on a home.

EF-1 tornadoes can range in wind speed from 86-110 mph and cause moderate damage, per the Enhanced Fujita scale.

