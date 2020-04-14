SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has surveyed Washington County after Monday morning’s storm and is beginning to release preliminary data.

Their surveyor says that the damage from the storm is consistent with multiple EF-1 tornadoes.

According to the Enhanced Fujita scale (EF-Scale), that means the tornadoes likely had wind speeds of 86-110 mph and caused ‘moderate damage.’

This is, of course, preliminary information that’s subject to change and the National Weather Service is planning to release a full and final statement at some point this week.

The storm knocked down around 1,000 trees along Ga-242.

A metal barn was also destroyed on News Bridge Road and scraps were thrown all over the road.

Other people were out picking up what was left of their property, like homeowner Michael Atkinson.

"I haven't seen the whole property. All I've seen is this," Atkinson said. "We've got bad devastation in both directions."

Down the road, Gary Kenneth Everett and his family were in their house when the storm ripped through. Somehow, both made it out with only minor injuries.

Sheriff Cochran said the county was lucky there were no fatalities from the storm.

