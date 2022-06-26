Damaged Log Cabin Drive bridge repaired, set to open again soon

Water Authority President Joey Leverette says they closed the bridge after a partial collapse related to a water main break that happened a week and a half ago.

MACON, Ga. — The damaged bridge on Log Cabin Drive is set to reopen a sometimes this week or as soon as Monday according to Macon Water Authority President Joey Leverette.

The repairs caused drivers to take detours last week as engineers and contractors tried to fix the problem.

Leverette says the road is repaved and now they're waiting on the cement to dry.

He says they're still not sure what caused the water main to break.

"There's no pinpointed explanation on what broke the water main. We do see increased demand this time of year, a little bit of increased stress. This pipe is fairly old," Leverette said.

He says they'll continue redirecting water for people in the area until the main is ready again. He also says the water is safe to drink.